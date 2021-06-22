Covid vaccine: Now, book UAE-made Hayat-Vax jab through app
The UAE’s Hayat-Vax is the same Sinopharm vaccine that was registered by Mohap in December last year.
Residents may now take the UAE-made Covid vaccine Hayat-Vax. Those who are 18 years old and older may book their jab appointments through the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (Mohap) Covid-19 UAE app.
Last month, local authorities had announced the start of the distribution of the locally made vaccine. However, no details were available as to how community members can get the vaccine.
The vaccine, according to the Covid-19 UAE app, is available to five categories: Family, GCC nationals, residents, UAE nationals and workers.
Hayat-Vax is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the region to be manufactured by a joint venture between Sinopharm and G42. Produced by the Ras Al Khaimah-based pharma firm Julphar, it is the same Sinopharm vaccine that was registered by Mohap in December last year.
On the Covid-19 UAE app, residents may also book an appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 years and above.
Through the app, community members can also request vaccine exemptions. The ministry also noted that appointments for the second dose can only be booked in the same emirate where the first dose was administered.
