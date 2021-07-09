Covid in UAE: Special flights to repatriate stranded Filipinos from Dubai, Abu Dhabi
The special flights are required to have prior approval from the Special Working Group.
Special commercial flights will be operated to repatriate stranded Filipino expats in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, said a top official of the Philippines government.
Harry Roque, presidential spokesperson, said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has allowed special commercial flights.
India-UAE flights: Bookings to Dubai reopen from some Indian cities
“The IATF authorised the conduct of special commercial flights to bring home stranded Filipinos in Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other countries where there are travel restrictions imposed,” Roque said in a statement.
A Special Working Group (SWG) will be formed to determine the protocols for the special commercial flights, in coordination with the concerned airlines.
“The special commercial flights, which must have prior approval from the SWG, shall likewise be exclusive for Filipinos,” Roque said.
Covid in Dubai: 8 countries from where Emirates flights are suspended
Last month, some 325 Filipinos from Dubai and Abu Dhabi returned home on a Philippines government-chartered flight.
The Philippines has extended the travel restrictions from the UAE, Oman and five other countries until July 15 as part of its Covid safety measures.
