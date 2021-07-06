Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine rules
Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.
The decision was undertaken by Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.
Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 7.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with @adphc_ae, has updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members. pic.twitter.com/TDcXGIFyu1— (@admediaoffice) July 6, 2021
Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 12.
Those in contact and registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres at Zayed Port, Mafraq Hospital and Adnec (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, Al Khubiaisi, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.
-
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program