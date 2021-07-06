Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine rules

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 6, 2021 | Last updated on July 6, 2021 at 09.18 am
Photo: Alamy

Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.


Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

The decision was undertaken by Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid: Abu Dhabi updates PCR testing, quarantine procedures for travel

Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 7.

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 12.

Those in contact and registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres at Zayed Port, Mafraq Hospital and Adnec (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, Al Khubiaisi, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.




