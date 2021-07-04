Covid: Abu Dhabi updates PCR testing, quarantine procedures for travel
Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi returning from travel abroad, effective from Monday, 5 July 2021.
Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.
The protocol applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.
Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 12. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.
