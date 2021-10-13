Covid in Philippines: Hotel quarantine scrapped for vaccinated travellers from some countries
The new rule applies to both Filipinos and foreigners.
Starting tomorrow, October 14, the Philippines will no longer require fully vaccinated travellers to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival — as long as they are coming from 'green list' countries, the authorities said on Wednesday.
In a Press statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said arriving Filipinos and foreigners will just have to present a negative result from an RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours before their flight.
“Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day,” Roque, who concurrently serves as IATF-EID spokesperson, said.
Fully vaccinated Filipinos who won't be able to present a test result may opt to get screened upon arrival and undergo facility-based quarantine until they get a negative result.
The UAE, however, is not yet included in the green list.
Currently, the Philippines' green list includes: American Samoa, Burkina Faso; Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad ,China (mainland), Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Hungary, Madagascar, Mali, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, New Zealand, Niger, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Algeria, Bhutan, Cook Islands, Eritrea, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Nicaragua, Niue, North Korea, Saint Helena, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Yemen.
Fully vaccinated Filipinos from the UAE — which is on the yellow list — will still have to stay in a hotel or a facility for quarantine, until they receive a negative result from a test taken on their fifth day in the country.
“They shall then be required to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day, with the day of arrival as their first day,” Roque said earlier, as he explained the new rules on October 8,
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals — as well as those with unverified vaccination status — are required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of the negative result of their RT-PCR test taken on their seventh day in the country, Roque said.
“They shall then be required to undergo home quarantine until their 14th day, with the day of arrival as their first day,” he added.
