Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
The promotion will run till October 15
Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, has announced the launch of a one-way base fare for as low as Dh1, as part of a promotion to celebrate its eighth anniversary of Dubai-Manila flights.
UAE residents may now start planning their vacation to the Philippines with the 10.10 trademark Dubai-Manila airfare deal, available from October 10 to 15, for travel between June 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022. Travellers may also book Manila to Dubai flights for as low as one peso base fare until October 14.
“We are thrilled to share this eight-year milestone with everyone who continues to make us their airline of choice. Since Cebu Pacific first took to the skies of Dubai in 2013, which also marked its first low-cost, long-haul flight, our aim has always been the same — to provide safe, accessible and affordable travel for everyone,” said Candice Iyog, vice-president for marketing and customer experience at the airline.
"As we continue our Manila-Dubai-Manila journey, we hope that we can cater to more Filipinos in the country and overseas," she added.
Passengers may book and view their flights through the airline’s website.
Travelling to the UAE has also been made easier after the government recently began processing applications for a five-year multiple entry visa for all nationalities, including Filipinos, through self-sponsorship. They can remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.
-
