Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid in Dubai: Sports facility shut, event cancelled for violating safety measures

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 9, 2021

The authority urged fitness centres to strictly adhere to instructions and apply preventive measures at all times.


A sports facility in Dubai has been ordered shut for a whole month for failing to comply with precautionary measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: 2 crowded restaurants shut down for violating Covid rules

>> Covid in UAE: Popular hypermarket shut down in Sharjah over crowds

The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with Dubai Economy, also cancelled a sports event by the same facility for violating health and safety guidelines, such as failure to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The decision was taken as part of inspection visits to sports facilities such as fitness centres, clubs, academies and sports events to ensure full compliance with official protocols.

The Council has urged sports facilities, training and fitness centres, academies and event organisers to strictly adhere to instructions and apply Covid-preventive measures at all times.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/uae-suspends-passenger-entry-from-three-more-countries/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 