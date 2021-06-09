Covid in Dubai: Sports facility shut, event cancelled for violating safety measures
The authority urged fitness centres to strictly adhere to instructions and apply preventive measures at all times.
A sports facility in Dubai has been ordered shut for a whole month for failing to comply with precautionary measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with Dubai Economy, also cancelled a sports event by the same facility for violating health and safety guidelines, such as failure to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The decision was taken as part of inspection visits to sports facilities such as fitness centres, clubs, academies and sports events to ensure full compliance with official protocols.
The Council has urged sports facilities, training and fitness centres, academies and event organisers to strictly adhere to instructions and apply Covid-preventive measures at all times.
