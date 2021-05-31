Dubai: 2 crowded restaurants shut down for violating Covid rules

A total of 23 venues were found to have violated Covid safety measures during the same period.

Two restaurants in Dubai have been shut down for not following Covid safety rules.

Dubai Tourism said the restaurants allowed guests to crowd at the venues. The shutdown orders were issued between May 23 to 29.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid: 4 crowded eateries in Dubai shut down

During the same period, 23 venues were found to have violated Covid safety measures, the tourism authority said.

.@DubaiTourism closes 2 restaurants from May 23-29, 2021 for not adhering to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 and allowing guests to congregate. During the same period, 23 venues were found to be non-compliant to the measures. pic.twitter.com/nvm44mBZ4J — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2021

Even as Covid safety rules have been relaxed and multiple venues opened for vaccinated residents, authorities have stepped up inspections to ensure adherence to the new rules.

The Dubai Economy on Sunday said it had issued 56 fines for violations at malls and markets. Most of them were failure to masks and crowding.

Social distancing violations were mostly spotted at payment counters, as shoppers thronged malls for super sale promotions.