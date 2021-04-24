Covid: Dubai shuts 4 laundries for violating safety measures

An eatery and salon were also ordered closed.

Authorities in Dubai closed four laundries, a food establishment and a salon for failure to comply with Covid-19 precautionary measures.

According to its daily inspection report of inspection, Dubai Municipality inspectors carried out 222 visits in total. The total compliance rate for all institutions reached 95%.

Additionally, as many as six institutions were fined and four warnings issued.

Dubai Municipality conducts daily inspections to ensure all institutions abide by health and safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, and increasing cleaning and disinfection cycles, in addition to checking records of the health of workers.