- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: Dubai shuts 4 laundries for violating safety measures
An eatery and salon were also ordered closed.
Authorities in Dubai closed four laundries, a food establishment and a salon for failure to comply with Covid-19 precautionary measures.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces updated list of 'Green List' destinations
>> How smart police stations helped residents amid Covid
According to its daily inspection report of inspection, Dubai Municipality inspectors carried out 222 visits in total. The total compliance rate for all institutions reached 95%.
Additionally, as many as six institutions were fined and four warnings issued.
Dubai Municipality conducts daily inspections to ensure all institutions abide by health and safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, and increasing cleaning and disinfection cycles, in addition to checking records of the health of workers.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai shuts 4 laundries for violating...
An eatery and salon were also ordered closed. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Pakistan foundation offers...
#IndiaNeedsOxygen has been trending at number one in Pakistan. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Pakistan PM Imran Khan shares ...
Other top Pakistani ministers also send similar messages amid a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistanis urge PM to send oxygen to...
Pakistani citizens used #IndiaNeedsOxygen to request the Prime... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day