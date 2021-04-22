Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces updated list of 'Green List' destinations

Filed on April 22, 2021 | Last updated on April 23, 2021 at 06.42 am

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued an updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development. Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

The updated ‘Green List’ as of April 25, 2021:

* Australia

* Bhutan

* Brunei

* China

* Cuba

* Greenland

* Hong Kong (SAR)

* Iceland

* Israel

* Japan

* Mauritius

* Morocco

* New Zealand

* Portugal

* Russia

* Saudi Arabia

* Singapore

* South Korea

* Switzerland

* Taiwan (ROC)

* Tajikistan

* United Kingdom

* Uzbekistan

More information on the ‘Green List’ can be found on www.visitabudhabi.com. DCT Abu Dhabi will also continue to issue updates on the list and overall travel status in the coming months.

