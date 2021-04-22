- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces updated list of 'Green List' destinations
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued an updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations.
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.
Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development. Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.
The updated ‘Green List’ as of April 25, 2021:
* Australia
* Bhutan
* Brunei
* China
* Cuba
* Greenland
* Hong Kong (SAR)
* Iceland
* Israel
* Japan
* Mauritius
* Morocco
* New Zealand
* Portugal
* Russia
* Saudi Arabia
* Singapore
* South Korea
* Switzerland
* Taiwan (ROC)
* Tajikistan
* United Kingdom
* Uzbekistan
More information on the ‘Green List’ can be found on www.visitabudhabi.com. DCT Abu Dhabi will also continue to issue updates on the list and overall travel status in the coming months.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
GMU virtual learning project wins global award
GMU’s Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200... READ MORE
-
Education
Gulf Medical University's learning project wins...
Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200 judges out of 1,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE suspends all passenger flights from ...
The NCEMA and the GCAA said the suspension applies to all UAE-based... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Passengers from India can't fly to UAE from April ...
This came as India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli