Covid: Abu Dhabi schools to set up isolation areas for students who fail temperature checks

People with temperatures of 37.5 C or higher will be screened again and transferred to an isolation area upon confirmation.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi will be required to set up an isolation area close to the main access point (main gate) for pupils who fail the temperature check and are waiting to be picked up by their parents or guardians, according to education regulators.

The new requirement will come into force when pupils return for physical learning next week.

According to the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), the isolation area will be a closed waiting area, separate from the quarantine room.

“The only requirement is that face masks and sanitisers be available. It is also recommended to have some form of touchless distraction, i.e. television or screen, or toys and books that can be easily disinfected. The isolation area and all objects within should be cleaned and disinfected after use,” said Adek

According to the reopening guidelines, non-contact temperature screening will be held for anyone entering the school or taking the school bus.

“To maximize flow, schools are advised to install thermal scanners in an indoor area, at the main access points. Infrared thermometers are not suitable for access points with heavy circulation but may be used for less frequented access points,” officials explained.

“Persons with temperatures of 37.5 C or higher should be screened again with a handheld infrared thermometer and transferred to the isolation area upon confirmation of fever for further follow up as per the incident management protocol.”

Staggered entry or exit

>> Entry and exit shall be staggered, with a limited crossover between pupils arriving by private transportation or bus.

>> Arrival and departure times for each group, alongside the protocol for entering and exiting, shall be communicated to parents.

>> Students of Determination will have designated arrival and departure points and measures to accommodate their specific needs, which will be developed and discussed through the risk assessment.

Accompanying parents or guardians

>> Pupil may be accompanied until the access point without parents or guardians entering the premises; a maximum of one parent or guardian will be allowed for dropping off or picking up the pupil.

>> For pupils in grades 1, 2 and below, the parent or guardian may accompany them beyond the gates to the classrooms provided the parent meets the health requirements for entry. This discretion should be used sparingly and only in cases where the child is showing signs that he or she is unable to stay in school without the parent. Parents should observe all precautionary measures that are imposed on staff.

>> It is recommended that parents do not remain in or near classrooms for longer than 10 minutes.

Access points

>> All access points (main gate or parking entrance) shall be designated as either an entry or an exit to privilege one-way directionality. If unfeasible, a priority direction should be designated at specific times of the day.

>> To maximize flow, schools are recommended to use as many access points as possible, preferably by designating access points to different groups according to proximity to their classroom to minimize mixing.

>> Hand sanitizing gel dispensers shall be installed (preferably contactless) at every access point for obligatory use by every person entering the premises.

>> Queuing areas at all access points must be demarcated with standing intervals 1 metre apart.

>> Access points shall be manned by trained personnel to oversee flow and enforce the precautionary measures.

