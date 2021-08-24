Dubai: Unvaccinated parents must take Covid test to meet teachers in schools

Schools should implement a staggered entry and exit procedure to eliminate overcrowding.

Many schools will continue with the online meet-and-greet for parents in the upcoming academic year, although head teachers are happy that a relatively greater number of parents can now be allowed inside the school campus if the situation demands.

This comes after the release of the KHDA's latest protocol which stipulates that parents entering the school premises will need to show a proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result not older than 48 hours.

Taaleem CEO Alan Williamson says: "We are delighted that we will be able to invite fully vaccinated parents onto our campuses to share in their children’s education experience and engage with their teachers.”

To avoid much interaction inside the school building, drop-off and pick-up should take place in designated areas at designated times.

Moreover, parents and guardians should have a 10-minute time limit in the designated area for pick-up and drop-off with people wearing masks at all times.

Younger children (FS1, FS2, Year 1, Pre-KG, KG1, KG2) can be dropped off or picked up in their classrooms while guardians may not have access to the rest of the school.

Allan Weston, Principal, Greenfield International School, says, “As the regulations understandably limit parent access to the school we will stay with our online ‘meet the teacher’ nights which proved very effective and also very popular with working parents. Of course, for our children in the early years the regulations allow more face to face contact between teachers and parents at the beginning and end of the school day.”