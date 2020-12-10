Covid-19 vaccine UAE: Residents start getting jab

Residents expressed their relief after being administered the first jab of China’s Sinopharm vaccine Covid-19.

Residents of Abu Dhabi expressed their optimism and relief after being administered the first jab of China’s Sinopharm vaccine against novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, a day after the drug was approved by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Noushad Arakkal, an Abu Dhabi resident, who took the jab, said the vaccination programme was a boon for the community members.

“This is a commendable gesture of the UAE government to give free vaccine shots to all the community members. I came to know about the vaccination programme through a friend, who works at Seha. It’s good to see so many people coming forward to take the vaccine. This will make the community safer,” said Arakkal, who works with a shipping company.

‘It was a smooth process’

Zenith Abellana Lim, another Abu Dhabi resident, said people should make the best use of the opportunity. “Some people are still apprehensive. The UAE has registered the vaccine, which makes it safe to take the jab,” said Zenith, who took the shot on her left shoulder.

The homemaker said a separate queue for women helped her and friends to take the vaccine quickly and medical staff eased their nerves as well.

“The process went off smoothly. The medical staff was very friendly. Initially, they checked the vital signs and verified the medical history and also cleared all our doubts. Later, they gave the jab. I need to take the second injection after 21 days,” she added.

‘Health is wealth’

Mohammed Aruf, who works as a labourer in Abu Dhabi, took the jab along with his two friends. All of them took a half-day leave to get vaccinated against the contagion.

“We came to know about the vaccination programme this morning and didn’t waste any time. Health is wealth. We were keen to get vaccinated and now we feel secured. We will tell others too to take this vaccine. The government has made a huge gesture and Abu Dhabi will reopen all its commercial activities in less than two weeks. I hope everyone gets vaccinated by next year,” said Aruf.

‘I feel happy, reassured’

Rebien and Ferdie Teselone, a couple, had a varied experience, as only one of them managed to get vaccinated.

“My husband’s blood pressure was high, so he couldn’t pass the initial medical check-up. He missed out on being administered the jab. Perhaps, he was too anxious and overwhelmed by the occasion,” Rebian chuckled.

However, Rebian herself is agog with excitement, as she looks forward to the upcoming festive season and the New Year.

“The past few months were filled with anxiety and tension. I was commuting daily on public transport. No wonder, I was feeling scared about contracting the viral infection. Now, I’m feeling relieved. In January, I shall celebrate my 12thyear in Abu Dhabi, my second home. The jab has perked up my spirits,” added Rebian, a data entry clerk.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com