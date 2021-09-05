Covid-19: US hopes to start vaccine booster shots on Sept 20
The third dose of Pfizer vaccine is expected to start on September 20, pending approval from the FDA
The US government’s top infectious disease expert said he believes delivery of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be able to start on September 20 for Americans who received Pfizer doses, while Moderna’s may end up rolling out a couple weeks later.
Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that it is still the Biden administration’s plan “in some respects” to begin the third doses the week of September 20, pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The administration had hoped that both Pfizer and Moderna booster shots would be rolled out at that time. But Fauci said it is “conceivable” that for Moderna’s, there might be “at most a couple of weeks, a few weeks delay, if any,” while the company provides more data to the FDA on the booster’s efficacy.
President Joe Biden on August 18 touted boosters as a protection against the virus’ more transmissible delta variant, and said Americans should consider getting a booster eight months after their second shot.
Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, said on Sunday the administration had always made clear that September 20 was a target date, and “no one’s going to get boosters until the FDA says they’re approved”.
Klain told CNN: “We’re ready to go once the science says go.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US hopes to start vaccine booster shots ...
The third dose of Pfizer vaccine is expected to start on September 20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 21,364 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
DHA had earlier announced that they will start administering a third... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vaccinated travellers relieved as Abu Dhabi lifts ...
From today, travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 971 Covid-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75.9 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
The country ranks 23rd globally in terms of retention of talent READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till...
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18. READ MORE
-
Government
'Principles of the 50' to guide UAE in new era
All departments must adhere to and use the 10 principles of the UAE... READ MORE
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9
4 September 2021
News
UAE jobs: IT roles that are most in demand in UAE in 2021-22