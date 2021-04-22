- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: UAE’s vaccination crosses 10 million mark
The achievement highlights the confidence in the safety and efficiency of the vaccines provided for free by the country to the entire community
The UAE’s Covid-19 vaccination crossed 10 million on Thursday, he Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has announced.
Mohap said 101,239 vaccines were administered across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of vaccinations to 10,001,241.
The announcement underscores the success of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign, which aims to achieve herd immunity and ensure recovery from the pandemic. It also highlights the confidence in the safety and efficiency of the vaccines provided for free by the country to the entire community.
Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that this achievement is the outcome of the vision and directives of the country’s leadership and the significant efforts of the health sector and all frontline defenders to protect the community's health and safety.
The campaign is continuing around the country, he added while highlighting the community’s awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine, which will ensure recovery from the pandemic.
The four types of vaccines are being distributed for free to all segments of the community and in all areas of the country, and they are safe and highly efficient, he further added.
Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the National Covid-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee, commended the achievement of bypassing 10 million vaccine doses, stressing that the UAE, due to the vision and directives of its leadership and the cooperation of its institutions, is steadily advancing towards recovery.
The country is keen to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to all eligible categories of people, he added, noting that the cooperation of all members of the community and their support for the national efforts helped the campaign achieve its goals and reach acquired immunity.
Obaid Rashid Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said that distributing over 10 million vaccine doses is a key achievement that will help the campaign realise its objectives.
The campaign’s success is the outcome of the vision of the country’s leadership, which is keen to facilitate the provision of the vaccine to all segments of the community in record time, he added.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Chance of infection drops after 1st...
New study says vaccines generated strong antibody responses. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Delhi hospitals issue SOS...
The hospital group also filed a petition at night and the Delhi high... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's triple mutant variant: Should you be...
The variant has also been referred to as the ‘Bengal... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Huge shortage of oxygen in...
The meeting was held virtually. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli