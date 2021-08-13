Covid-19: Saudi Arabia offers free visit visa extension for people of countries facing travel ban
Saudi had announced free visa extension for residents and stranded expats until August end.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the validity of visit visas of those people from countries facing travel ban will be extended until September 30.
The extension of visa will be made automatically without charging any fees, the ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account. The extension of the visa can be done through the following link: https://enjazit.com.sa/enjaz/extendexpiredvisa
The ministry clarified that the beneficiaries of this will be holders of visit visas of which the validity had been expired during the period of suspension of direct entry to Saudi Arabia from these countries following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the statement, this move is part of the continuous efforts undertaken by the Saudi government in tackling the effects and consequences of Covid-19, as well as in mitigating its economic and financial effects, Saudi Gazette reported.
Last month, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) had started extending the validity of iqama (residency permit) and exit and re-entry visas of expatriates, who are outside the Kingdom, as well as the validity of visit visas automatically without fees until August 31. This extension, which is in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, was applicable only to expatriates and foreigners from countries facing travel ban.
Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.
