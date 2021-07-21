Covid-19: Saudi announces free residency, visit visa extension until August 31
Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports has started to automatically extend the validity of residence permits for expatriates outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in addition to extending the validity of visit visas and exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges for all expatriates until August 31, 2021.
The move comes in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
This extension, which was issued by the Minister of Finance, comes among the continuing efforts of the Saudi government to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It also falls within precautionary and preventive measures that guarantee the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating financial and economic impacts.
The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports. The extension process is as follows:
First:
Extending the validity of residence permits as well as exit and re-entry visas for residents who are in the countries from which entry is suspended as a result of the pandemic until August 31, 2021.
Second:
Extending the validity of visit visas for visitors who are in the countries from which entry is suspended as a result of the pandemic until August 31, 2021.
