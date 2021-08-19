Covid-19: Oman lifts ban on commercial activities; vaccination rules for travel, public places announced
Oman News Agency took to Twitter to share the new rules.
Oman on Thursday lifted a ban on commercial activities it imposed in May to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a government health body said on Twitter.
Travel rules for vaccinated
Entry to the Sultanate from all land, sea and airports will require travellers to present proof of vaccination with both doses of a vaccine approved in Oman.
This will be mandatory for those aged 18 years and above from September 1, the Oman News Agency reported on Thursday.
In addition, arriving passengers will have to undergo a PCR examination before or upon arrival in the Sultanate.
Vaccination must to enter public places
Vaccination is also mandatory to enter government, private and public institutions in Oman.
The Supreme Committee issued a set of decisions, stating: "Starting from September 1, vaccination is a condition to allow entry to all government units and private sector establishments, including malls, restaurants and other public activities."
"The heads of government and private entities must take the necessary measures to implement these controls," the Committee added.
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse