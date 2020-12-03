Covid-19: New-normal classrooms for kids of determination in Dubai
Bi-weekly Covid-19 tests for all teachers and staff have also been mandated.
With Dubai centres for people of determination now allowed to reopen classrooms, they have assured that all safety protocols are implemented to the letter.
Last week, the Community Development Authority (CDA) announced that these centres could provide classroom-based services once they meet all safety requirements. At least five have already been granted permission, while some continued to step up measures and await the green light from CDA.
Explaining how their new-normal classrooms look like now, Mehnaz Ahmed, who runs the Special Needs Future Development Centre, said: “We have made a lot of changes with regards to seating, classroom capacity which is capped at 30 per cent and extensive disinfection programmes.
“Our online plan has also been quite robust and we have customised our face-to-face programmes as well to a great extent to make it more inclusive for everyone.”
Bi-weekly Covid-19 tests for all teachers and staff have also been mandated. Physical demonstrations on how to wash and sanitise hands have been introduced.
Husna Syed, operations manager at Merint Determination Centre LLC, pointed out: “The centre is disinfected on a daily basis and all toys and resources are sanitised after every therapy session.”
Michael Abarca, assistant HOD-Autism Unit at Al Noor Centre, said they also well equipped to handle students again “We are wearing full PPEs and are covered from head to toe. When children see us with PPEs, there is a typical reaction that we anticipate but that’s also a natural reaction. Everyone is trying to cope with the new normal.”
Covid-19: New-normal classrooms for kids of...
