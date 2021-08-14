Covid-19: New home quarantine guidelines announced in Abu Dhabi
The guidelines are for those who've been in contact with a Covid-19 positive case.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a Covid-19 positive case.
Effective Sunday, August 15, those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 7.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new rules for international travellers
Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on day 9. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 10.
Those registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at SEHA Prime Assessment Centers at Zayed Port (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.
