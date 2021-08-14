Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: New home quarantine guidelines announced in Abu Dhabi

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 14, 2021
Photo: Wam

The guidelines are for those who've been in contact with a Covid-19 positive case.


Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

Effective Sunday, August 15, those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 7.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new rules for international travellers

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on day 9. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 10.

Those registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at SEHA Prime Assessment Centers at Zayed Port (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/india-syringe-maker-making-1-bln-units-to-meet-coronavirus-vaccine-demand macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 