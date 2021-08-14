Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new rules for international travellers
Unvaccinated visitors arriving in the Capital from green list destinations will not need to quarantine.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from Sunday, August 15.
Vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6.
When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.
The protocol applies to fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors as documented on Alhosn app.
Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.
When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.
