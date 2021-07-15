Covid-19: New entry rules, updated capacity, movement restrictions in Abu Dhabi

Applicable from Monday, July 19, the new rules will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 variants and ensure continuous testing.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced sweeping Covid-19 safety measures, including movement restrictions past midnight; new testing and entry rules; and updated capacity restrictions at malls, cinemas and other public places.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the new rules – which are applicable from Monday, July 19 - would help prevent the spread of Covid-19 variants and ensure continuous testing.

Movement restrictions

Starting Monday, July 19, the National Sterilisation Programme will be back in the UAE Capital. Sterilisation will take place daily between midnight and 5am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the general public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.

Residents must stay at home unless absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.

Residents can apply for a movement permit via www.adpolice.gov.ae.

New entry rules

Entry to the Emirate is allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result and within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI one.

Those entering with a negative PCR result must take another on days four and eight after entry.

Those entering with a DPI test result must take a PCR test on days three and seven. A DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times.

The procedures apply to all vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and residents.

Capacity reduced

Beaches, parks, and swimming pools; restaurants and cafes; gyms, and spas in hotels; and buses and public ferries are to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at 30 per cent. A maximum of three passengers may travel in a five-passenger taxi and four in a seven-passenger one.