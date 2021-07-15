Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new capacity for malls, cinemas, other public spaces
Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at 30 per cent.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the operating capacity of multiple activities in the emirate, effective from Monday, July 19.
Public and private beaches, parks, swimming pools, restaurants, cafes, gyms, gyms and spas in hotels, buses and public ferries are to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at 30 per cent. A maximum of three passengers may travel in a five-passenger taxi and four in a seven-passenger one.
The committee has called on residents to adhere to preventive measures, maintain physical distancing, and wear masks in public places.
The decision is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to combat the pandemic, reinforcing the proactive and precautionary measures implemented by the emirate to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The committee called on community members to adhere to preventive measures, maintain physical distancing, and wear masks in public places to preserve public health gains.— (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/OCvWCF0CM4
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi sterilisation drive: Residents urged to ...
Sterilisation to take place daily from midnight until 5am from July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: New capacity for malls, cinemas,...
Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO experts warn of strong likelihood...
New variants expected to spread around the world, potentially making... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE travel: Attested vaccine certificate ...
UAE Embassy in Islamabad clarifies its circular regarding the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi sterilisation drive: Residents urged to ...
Sterilisation to take place daily from midnight until 5am from July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new entry...
Entry to Capital allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: New capacity for malls, cinemas,...
Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Meet the man who was witness to the formation of...
Zaki Nusseibeh helped foster the Founding Father’s passion to... READ MORE