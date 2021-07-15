Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new capacity for malls, cinemas, other public spaces

Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at 30 per cent.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the operating capacity of multiple activities in the emirate, effective from Monday, July 19.

Public and private beaches, parks, swimming pools, restaurants, cafes, gyms, gyms and spas in hotels, buses and public ferries are to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at 30 per cent. A maximum of three passengers may travel in a five-passenger taxi and four in a seven-passenger one.

The committee has called on residents to adhere to preventive measures, maintain physical distancing, and wear masks in public places.

The decision is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to combat the pandemic, reinforcing the proactive and precautionary measures implemented by the emirate to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.