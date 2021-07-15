Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi sterilisation drive: Residents urged to stay home

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 15, 2021
File photo

Sterilisation to take place daily from midnight until 5 am from July 19, movement of traffic and public restricted .


The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the launch of the National Sterilisation Programme starting Monday, July 19, as part of the efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The sterilisation drive will take place daily between midnight and 5 am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.

Residents must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.

To apply for a movement permit in Abu Dhabi, visit www.adpolice.gov.ae




