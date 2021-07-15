Abu Dhabi sterilisation drive: Residents urged to stay home
Sterilisation to take place daily from midnight until 5 am from July 19, movement of traffic and public restricted .
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the launch of the National Sterilisation Programme starting Monday, July 19, as part of the efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The sterilisation drive will take place daily between midnight and 5 am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.
ALSO READ>>> Abu Dhabi announces new capacity for malls, cinemas, other public spaces
New entry requirements announced in Abu Dhabi
Residents must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.
To apply for a movement permit in Abu Dhabi, visit www.adpolice.gov.ae
Read more:https://t.co/7cgH8oH2q7— (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New entry rules, updated capacity,...
Applicable from Monday, July 19, the new rules will help prevent the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new entry...
Entry to Capital allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Keeping UAE on UK red list makes no sense: Expats
Currently, only UK and Irish nationals and UAE residents with UK... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi sterilisation drive: Residents urged to ...
Sterilisation to take place daily from midnight until 5am from July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi sterilisation drive: Residents urged to ...
Sterilisation to take place daily from midnight until 5am from July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new entry...
Entry to Capital allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: New capacity for malls, cinemas,...
Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent capacity and cinemas at... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Meet the man who was witness to the formation of...
Zaki Nusseibeh helped foster the Founding Father’s passion to... READ MORE