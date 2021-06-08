Covid-19: Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna.
Kuwait has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the state-news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.
It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson...
It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: China to offer vaccine to children as...
The Sinovac vaccine was approved for emergency use in three- to 17-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Saudi Arabia slams rumours that vaccines...
The Kingdom warned against spreading false information. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Oxygen supply turned off in 'mock drill',...
Uttar Pradesh health minister says strict action will be taken if the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
More free PCR tests for UAE residents proposed
An official recommended that Covid costs be covered by health... READ MORE
-
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year
The next long weekend will arrive in July during Eid Al Adha. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,205 Covid cases, 2,168 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 209,026 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Americas
800 arrested worldwide in huge organised crime...
The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 8 tonnes of... READ MORE