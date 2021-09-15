Covid-19: Italy to make ‘Green Pass’ mandatory for workers
Italy has also gradually extended use of the pass in the workplace.
Italy is to make a Covid-19 “Green Pass” mandatory for public and private sector workers, a minister said on Wednesday, becoming the first European country to do so as it tries to accelerate vaccination rates and stamp out infections.
The pass, a digital or paper certificate showing someone has received at least one vaccine dose, tested negative or recently recovered from the virus, was originally conceived to ease travel among EU states.
But Italy was among a group of countries that also made it an internal requirement for people to access venues such as museums, gyms and indoor dining in restaurants.
Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said on state radio that a cabinet meeting on Thursday would be “an important moment” in extending the obligatory use of the document.
Italy has also gradually extended use of the pass in the workplace, despite frictions over the issue in Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s national unity coalition. Gelmini said the government was now ready to go further.
“We are heading towards a mandatory Green Pass not only for public sector workers but also private sector ones,” she told RAI radio.
“The vaccine is the only weapon we have against Covid and we can only contain infection by vaccinating a great majority of the population.”
Italy has the second-highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.
Around 73 per cent of its 60-million-strong population have had at least one Covid shot, and 65 per cent are fully vaccinated, figures broadly in line with most other European Union countries.
Thursday’s cabinet meeting may be a tense one. Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, leader of the co-ruling League, has repeatedly resisted extending the use of the Green Pass, but his party is internally split on the issue.
It remains to be seen if the government will go as far as pre-announced by Gelmini, who is from Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia party.
Opponents of the Green Pass say it tramples on freedoms and is a back-door way of forcing people to vaccinate.
Talk of making it mandatory for public sector workers alone had already triggered muted protests, which would probably be stronger if it were extended to private firms.
Several other European countries use the health pass for leisure activities and travel, but none has made it mandatory for all public or private sector workers.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 608 cases, 706 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 79.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: EU to donate 200 million more vaccine...
EU chief executive warns against ‘pandemic of the non-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Cities issue travel warnings after...
Parts of China advising against non-essential travel. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia holiday hotspot to reopen...
Langkawi will reopen from September 16 to fully vaccinated travellers. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19 vaccine or negative PCR test must to...
The PCR test should have been taken within the previous 72 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
-
News
700km in 10 days: Camel trekkers prepare for...
The adventurers will cover three emirates and 11 checkpoints; their... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Official Expo pizza provider to give away 50 free ...
Customers can choose from four special meal deals to win the ticket. READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022