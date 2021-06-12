Covid-19: Israel to further ease entry restrictions on foreign tourists

The travel ban from Israel to India, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and Argentina will remain.

Israel will further ease restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists starting from July 1, according to a statement issued by the country's Population and Immigration Authority.

Since March 2020, non-Israelis have been given permits to enter only if they are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19, and have a first-degree family member living in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the new decision signed on Friday by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, following the decrease in Covid-19 morbidity and the increase in vaccination rate in many countries, non-Israelis from countries with a high vaccination rate will be allowed to enter Israel after a rapid procedure.

The decision was made after consultation with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and professionals at the ministries.

In another development on Friday, a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister's Office said Israel will lift the ban on travel to Turkey, Ethiopia and Ukraine on June 14.

However, the travel ban from Israel to India, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and Argentina will remain.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to the six countries must apply to an exceptions committee.

The government has also lifted the ban on the entry of non-essential escorts into the passenger terminal, and the obligation of airlines to operate a minimum number of check-in counters in each flight.