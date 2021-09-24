Covid-19: Israel bans unvaccinated teachers from teaching
Teachers who do not meet conditions will not be paid for days of absence, nor will they be allowed to teach remotely.
Israeli teachers who have not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 will be banned from entering schools unless they present a negative test result, Israeli Ministry of Education said on Thursday.
Under the decision, teachers who do not present the Green Pass, which is a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from the disease, are required to present a rapid antigen test performed up to 84 hours earlier.
The ban is part of the Israeli government’s efforts to reduce the high Covid-19 morbidity in the country, and particularly in the unclosed education sector amid the rapid spread of the virus.
Under the instructions of the ministry, the teachers of schools and kindergartens who do not meet these conditions will not be paid for the days of absence, nor will they be allowed to teach remotely through Zoom.
