Covid-19: Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for coronavirus

Web report/Delhi
Filed on April 20, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The politician took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he had mild symptoms.

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," he said.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he added.




