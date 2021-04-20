- EVENTS
Covid-19: Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for coronavirus
The politician took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he had mild symptoms.
Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19.
The politician took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he had mild symptoms.
After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021
All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.
"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," he said.
"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he added.
