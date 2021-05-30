Covid-19: India reports 3,460 more deaths, 165,553 new cases

Filed on May 30, 2021 | Last updated on May 30, 2021 at 09.31 am

This is for the fourth time since April 12 that India has recorded less than 2,00,000 Covid cases .

India on Sunday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460.

The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.9 million, with the death toll has reached 325,972, health ministry data showed.

This is for the fourth time since April 12 that India has recorded less than 2,00,000 cases of Covid-19. On May 25, India had recorded 196,000 cases of Covid, 1,86,364 cases on May 28 and 1,73,790 cases on May 29.

The fatalities have also remained below 4,000 for four consecutive days.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,78,94,800 with 21,14,508 active cases and 3,25,972 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,76,309 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,54,54,320 from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 21,20,66,614 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,35,749 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 34,31,83,748 samples have been tested up to May 29 for Covid-19. Of these 20,63,839 samples were tested on Saturday.

In the last 19 days, India has recorded over 70,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record deaths due to Covid exactly a week ago with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.