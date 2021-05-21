Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 2,59,591 new cases; tally crosses 26 million

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on May 21, 2021
India registers over 4,000 single-day deaths again.


India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 per cent.




