Covid-19: India reports 2,59,591 new cases; tally crosses 26 million
India registers over 4,000 single-day deaths again.
India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.
The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 per cent.
India reports 2,59,591 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,295 discharges & 4,209 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
Total cases: 2,60,31,991
Total discharges: 2,27,12,735
Death toll: 2,91,331
Active cases: 30,27,925
Total vaccination: 19,18,79,503 pic.twitter.com/ehndKtsQ7n
32,44,17,870 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 20th May 2021. Of these, 20,61,683 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/ZpnHIpriAG— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
