Covid-19: India reports 2,59,591 new cases; tally crosses 26 million

India registers over 4,000 single-day deaths again.

India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 per cent.

India reports 2,59,591 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,295 discharges & 4,209 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.



Total cases: 2,60,31,991

Total discharges: 2,27,12,735

Death toll: 2,91,331

Active cases: 30,27,925



Total vaccination: 19,18,79,503