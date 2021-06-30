Covid-19: India extends international flight ban until July 31

The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights allowed on select routes on a case to case basis.

India on Wednesday extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations until July 31, 2021.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of July 31, 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Earlier in May, India had extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations until June 30, 2021.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of June 30, 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.