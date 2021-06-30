Covid-19: India extends international flight ban until July 31
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights allowed on select routes on a case to case basis.
India on Wednesday extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations until July 31, 2021.
"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of July 31, 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights allowed on select routes on a case to case basis.
June 30, 2021
Earlier in May, India had extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations until June 30, 2021.
"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of June 30, 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.
Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Abu Dhabi's EDE scanners work
If the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 45,951 new cases, 817...
The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates expects over 450,000 passengers passing...
Busiest days for the airline will be 2-3 July and 9-10 July. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Abu Dhabi's EDE scanners work
If the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected,... READ MORE
-
News
Indian artist gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
Mona Biswarupa Mohanty belongs to the eastern Indian state of Odisha. READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews