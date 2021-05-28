- EVENTS
Covid-19: India extends suspension of international flights until June 30
Passenger air services were suspended in March 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
India on Friday extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations until June 30, 2021.
"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of June 30, 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
May 28, 2021
The circular said that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.
Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.
Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.
