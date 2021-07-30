Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: India extends international flight ban until August 31

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 30, 2021

The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights allowed on select routes on a case to case basis.


India on Friday extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations until August 31, 2021.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of August 31, 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights allowed on select routes on a case to case basis.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210730&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210739976&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 