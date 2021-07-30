Covid-19: India extends international flight ban until August 31

The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights allowed on select routes on a case to case basis.

India on Friday extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations until August 31, 2021.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of August 31, 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

