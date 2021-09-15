Covid-19: India administers over 6 million vaccine doses in last 24 hrs
The active caseload is presently 3,51,087.
With the administration of 61,15,690 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, the country’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.89 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, 75,89,12,277 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far through 76,68,216 sessions.
Of the total, 1,03,65,064 health care workers have received the first dose and 86,27,893 doses have been administered as the second dose to them.
As many as 1,83,39,480frontline workers were administered the first dose and 1,41,57,234 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to them.
“30,62,20,932 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,70,46,927 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years,” the ministry said.
Meanwhile, sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states and UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 80 consecutive days now.
India reported 27,176 fresh Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per official data released by the health ministry on Wednesday.
The active caseload is presently 3,51,087.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,10,829 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 54,60,55,796 cumulative tests.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India administers over 6 million...
The active caseload is presently 3,51,087. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Italy to make ‘Green Pass’...
Italy has also gradually extended use of the pass in the workplace. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 90,205 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 19.1... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 608 cases, 706 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 79.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Markets
INR touches 24.8 vs dirham? Confusion after...
As per rates aggregated by Google, the Indian currency plunged to 24.... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19 vaccine or negative PCR test must to...
The PCR test should have been taken within the previous 72 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
-
News
700km in 10 days: Camel trekkers prepare for epic ...
The adventurers will cover three emirates and 11 checkpoints; their... READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022