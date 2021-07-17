Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: France to allow travellers who took India’s Covishield vaccine

AP/Paris
Filed on July 17, 2021
A person receives Covishield vaccine in India. — AFP

Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba and Mozambique have now been added to France’s "red list" of countries with high virus risk


France will allow international travellers who have had AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine named Covishield into the country starting Sunday.

At the same time, France is tightening border checks to control the spread of the delta variant and protect hospitals, according to a statement from the prime minister on Saturday.

The move to accept visitors vaccinated with Covishield vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute came after global outcry over the fact that the European Union’s Covid-19 certificate only recognises AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe. Several other EU countries already accept the Indian version. France still does not recognise vaccinations by Chinese or Russian vaccines, but only those authorised by the EU medicines regulator.

Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba and Mozambique have now been added to France’s “red list” of countries with high virus risk, according to Saturday’s statement.




