Covid-19: France to allow travellers who took India’s Covishield vaccine
Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba and Mozambique have now been added to France’s "red list" of countries with high virus risk
France will allow international travellers who have had AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine named Covishield into the country starting Sunday.
At the same time, France is tightening border checks to control the spread of the delta variant and protect hospitals, according to a statement from the prime minister on Saturday.
The move to accept visitors vaccinated with Covishield vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute came after global outcry over the fact that the European Union’s Covid-19 certificate only recognises AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe. Several other EU countries already accept the Indian version. France still does not recognise vaccinations by Chinese or Russian vaccines, but only those authorised by the EU medicines regulator.
Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba and Mozambique have now been added to France’s “red list” of countries with high virus risk, according to Saturday’s statement.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Music banned on Greece’s Mykonos...
The restrictions will be in place until July 26. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 78,028 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The Delta strain is more infectious and easily transmissible, which... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,565 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Over 4.5m travellers tested for Covid at...
With DXB's in-house laboratory, PCR test results are out in four to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,565 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh2 million grant announced for fishermen
The directive aims to encourage citizens to practise the profession... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to become 'world-leading hub' for food...
The UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security highlighted... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Dubai: How this expat went from porter to...
Abdullah Asad came to Dubai in 1967, when there were hardly six shops ... READ MORE