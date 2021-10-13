Covid-19: Congo bans weddings to curb virus spread
The Central African country is facing a third wave of the virus.
The Republic of Congo on Wednesday announced a 45-day ban on weddings, a move that it said would help to stem the spread of coronavirus.
“Ceremonies for civil, religious and traditional marriages and dowries are being suspended for a duration of 45 days,” the communications minister, Thierry Moungalla, said in a statement read on public television.
The Central African country, also known as Congo-Brazzaville to distinguish it from the far larger Democratic Republic of Congo, is facing a third wave of the virus, he said, citing its national anti-Covid team.
“This extremely concerning and serious situation stems greatly from a widespread decline by the public in following distancing measures,” he said.
The decline was “particularly noticeable at wakes, burials, weddings and other festivities, in public transport,” he said, criticising the “near absence” of controls to rectify such behaviour.
Local rights activist Tresor Nzila told AFP that the ban was “disproportionate and ineffective” and a “further attack” on liberties.
Congo, a country of around 5.5 million people, has officially recorded 15,445 cases of Covid-19 since March 14, 2020, of which 222 have been fatal, according to figures published on Sunday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Congo bans weddings to curb virus spread
The Central African country is facing a third wave of the virus. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines: Hotel quarantine scrapped for some...
The new rule applies to both Filipinos and foreigners. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India lifts mandatory 10-day quarantine ...
Reciprocal move was made in retaliation to London's decision to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 29,400 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
School in Dubai will host a free Covid-19 vaccination drive for... READ MORE
-
Africa
UN starts vaccinating people against Ebola in...
New outbreak started October 8 after a devastating epidemic that... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Indian classical musician receives UAE...
Jogiraj Sikidar is the founder-director of Malhaar Centre for... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo...
Over 100 performances to take place over course of the fair READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: University City Square to temporarily...
Sharjah: University City Square to close tomorrow READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded