Coronavirus: UAE reports 971 Covid-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death

The UAE has conducted over 75.9 million Covid-19 tests so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 971 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,387 recoveries and 1 death.

The UAE has conducted over 75.9 million Covid-19 tests so far.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: China reports 28 cases in 24 hours

>> Explained: Covid guidelines, quarantine rules, PCR tests for passengers to Abu Dhabi

From Sunday, September 5, travellers won’t need to quarantine on arrival in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or if they are travelling from a 'Green List' country.

According to Etihad, to be considered fully vaccinated, passengers must have received two doses of the same vaccine at least 14 days before departure.

Passengers coming from Ethiopia to Dubai do not require prior approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), flydubai said on its website on Sunday.

The budget announced said passengers from Ethiopia need to take a Covid-19 PCR test 48 hours before the departure of the flight and a rapid PCR test within six hours of boarding the aircraft.