Covid-19: China reports 28 cases in 24 hours

WAM/Beijing
Filed on September 5, 2021
WAM

None of the new infections are locally transmitted


Mainland China reported 28 new Covid-19 cases on September 4, the same as a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

None of the new infections were locally transmitted, said Reuters quoting the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 23 on September 4, versus 22 the day before, the commission said.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stands at 95,010, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.




