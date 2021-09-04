Explained: Covid guidelines, quarantine rules, PCR tests for passengers to Abu Dhabi
Effective tomorrow, vaccinated passengers wont need to quarantine on arrival
From September 5, travellers won’t need to quarantine on arrival in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or if they are travelling from a 'Green List' country.
According to Etihad, to be considered fully vaccinated, passengers must have received two doses of the same vaccine at least 14 days before departure.
|Vaccination status
|Travelling from
|Quarantine
|Covid-19 PCR Test
|Vaccinated: To be fully vaccinated, you must have received two doses of the same vaccine at least 14 days before departure
|Green list country
|No quarantine
|Test on arrival and day six
|Any other country
|No quarantine
|Test on arrival, day four and day eight
|Not vaccinated
|Green list country
|No quarantine
|Test on arrival, day six and day nine
|Any other country
|10 days
|Test on arrival and day nine
Those who have not been vaccinated and are travelling from a country deemed to be high-risk will be required to quarantine for 10 days and wear a medically approved wristband.
They will be subject to quarantine at a government facility.
