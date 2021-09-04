Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Explained: Covid guidelines, quarantine rules, PCR tests for passengers to Abu Dhabi

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 4, 2021
File

Effective tomorrow, vaccinated passengers wont need to quarantine on arrival


From September 5, travellers won’t need to quarantine on arrival in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or if they are travelling from a 'Green List' country.

According to Etihad, to be considered fully vaccinated, passengers must have received two doses of the same vaccine at least 14 days before departure.

Vaccination statusTravelling fromQuarantineCovid-19 PCR Test
Vaccinated: To be fully vaccinated, you must have received two doses of the same vaccine at least 14 days before departureGreen list countryNo quarantineTest on arrival and day six
Any other countryNo quarantineTest on arrival, day four and day eight
Not vaccinatedGreen list countryNo quarantineTest on arrival, day six and day nine
Any other country10 daysTest on arrival and day nine

Those who have not been vaccinated and are travelling from a country deemed to be high-risk will be required to quarantine for 10 days and wear a medically approved wristband.

They will be subject to quarantine at a government facility.

ALSO READ:

>> Abu Dhabi: Covid-vaccinated tourists must verify jab certificate on ICA app

>> Dubai flights: No on-arrival Covid test for passengers from 3 countries

Passengers flying out of Abu Dhabi who still have their medically approved wristband can remove them at the airport in urgent cases, provided they have a negative PCR test result before they arrive.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210714&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719497&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 