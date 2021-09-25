Coronavirus: UAE reports 321 Covid-19 cases, 398 recoveries, 3 deaths

Almost 19.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 321 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 398 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Almost 19.7 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country till date.

US studies show masks lessen school outbreaks

As Dubai schools gear up to welcome all students back to campus from October 3, strengthening Covid-19 safety measures has been high on the agenda.

Schools have been rearranging classroom seating, reinforcing the bus fleet and coaching school staff about safety protocols — all in preparation for a safe return.

After the stipulated date by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Those stuck abroad can also opt for distance learning after October 3.

Meanwhile, Emirates has become the first airline to implement the International Air Transport Association's IATA Travel Pass on six continents. The digital health pass is currently available to passengers travelling from 50 cities.

The roll-out across all 120-plus Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October, the airline said on Thursday.