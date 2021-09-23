UAE flights: Emirates is first airline to roll out IATA Travel Pass in 6 continents

The roll-out across all 120-plus Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October.

Emirates has become the first airline to implement the International Air Transport Association's IATA Travel Pass on six continents. The digital health pass is currently available to passengers travelling from 50 cities.

The roll-out across all 120-plus Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October, the airline said on Thursday.

Following successful trials in April on select routes from its Dubai hub, Emirates gradually expanded the IATA Travel Pass pilot to customers on 12 routes in June. The airline has now signed a contract with IATA to implement the solution across its global network.

Travel pass, explained

Travellers can download the app and register themselves by creating their digital identify using their passport.

They can access over 1,500 Covid-19 test labs via the pass app. EU and UK citizens can register their vaccine certificate on the app. Key features:

>> The app allows passengers to manage their travel documentation digitally - from receiving test results and vaccination certificates directly from authorised labs and test centres, to conveniently and securely sharing these documents with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

>> The app enables passengers to find accurate information on travel, testing, and vaccine requirements for their journey.

>> It helps passengers access certified Covid-19 testing centres at their departure location which meet the requirements of their destination.

Future enhancements include enabling customers to share their digital documents for travel before they reach the airport, such as Covid vaccination certificates and test results. These will be securely and automatically reflected in Emirates' check in systems to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free airport experience.