UAE flights: Emirates is first airline to roll out IATA Travel Pass in 6 continents
The roll-out across all 120-plus Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October.
Emirates has become the first airline to implement the International Air Transport Association's IATA Travel Pass on six continents. The digital health pass is currently available to passengers travelling from 50 cities.
The roll-out across all 120-plus Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October, the airline said on Thursday.
Following successful trials in April on select routes from its Dubai hub, Emirates gradually expanded the IATA Travel Pass pilot to customers on 12 routes in June. The airline has now signed a contract with IATA to implement the solution across its global network.
Travel pass, explained
Travellers can download the app and register themselves by creating their digital identify using their passport.
They can access over 1,500 Covid-19 test labs via the pass app. EU and UK citizens can register their vaccine certificate on the app. Key features:
>> The app allows passengers to manage their travel documentation digitally - from receiving test results and vaccination certificates directly from authorised labs and test centres, to conveniently and securely sharing these documents with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.
>> The app enables passengers to find accurate information on travel, testing, and vaccine requirements for their journey.
>> It helps passengers access certified Covid-19 testing centres at their departure location which meet the requirements of their destination.
Future enhancements include enabling customers to share their digital documents for travel before they reach the airport, such as Covid vaccination certificates and test results. These will be securely and automatically reflected in Emirates' check in systems to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free airport experience.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to roll out IATA Travel Pass in 6...
The roll-out across all 120-plus Emirates destinations is expected to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Ukraine announces compulsory...
The vaccination coverage among other priority professional groups has ... READ MORE
-
World
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN ...
In Africa, fewer than 1 in 20 people are fully vaccinated. In Europe, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US authorises Pfizer booster shots for the...
Under the authorisation, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Expat of 44 years recalls Dubai’s journey...
Dubai was a drastically different city four decades ago — and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020...
Emirates and flydubai had previously announced all-day passes for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to roll out IATA Travel Pass in 6...
The roll-out across all 120-plus Emirates destinations is expected to ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz...
Winners matched five out of the six winning numbers and took home... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline