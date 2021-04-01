Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,315 Covid-19 cases, 2,435 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 37.8 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,315 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,435 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 237,240 additional tests.

Over 37.8 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 1 are 463,759, while total recoveries stand at 447,790. The death toll rises to 1,499.

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 128.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.81 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,459,483 and 552,038, respectively. Brazil follows in the second place with 12,748,747 cases and 321,515 fatalities.

Italy is training dogs to detect the presence of coronavirus in human sweat.

If found to be reliable, it could prove a faster and cheaper method of detection in crowd situations, whether a football match or rock concert, say those working on the project.

Authorities in Ajman have shut down 16 food establishments at Masfoot for their failure to comply with stringent public health regulations in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the northern emirate’s main city.

As many as 979 warnings and 129 violations were issued during the rigorous inspection drives.