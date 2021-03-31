- EVENTS
UAE Covid: 16 food outlets shut as inspections stepped up ahead of Ramadan
The authorities issued 979 warnings, and another 129 violations also came to light during the rigorous inspection drives.
The authorities at Municipal and Planning Department Ajman (MPDA) have shut down 16 food establishments at Masfoot for their failure to comply with stringent public health regulations and precautionary health norms in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in the northern emirate’s main city.
Saif Ghadeer Al Ketbi, Director of MPDA Masfoot branch, said the authorities have intensified their campaign ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan to ensure health safety for Ajman city’s residents.
Al Ketbi said the civic authorities were on an overdrive to adhere to best international practices of public health.
Data showed 3,845 inspections to date, which led to a seizure of 84 kilograms (kg) of food items that were found to be unfit for human consumption.
Al Ketbi added that the civic authorities were keeping a tab at Masfoot to prevent any health hazards ahead of Ramadan.
