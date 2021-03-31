Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Chinese scientists develop device to zap virus

IANS/Guangzhou
Filed on March 31, 2021
A scientist working In a laboratory. Photo: Alamy

Equipment can inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation.

Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation.

The technology has passed an expert panel review and is set to be applied in cold chain food packaging disinfection. The information was announced at a press conference in south China's Shenzhen City on Monday.

China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Tsinghua University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenzhen National Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases and the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen were involved in the project, the Xinhua news agency reported.




