Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,969 Covid-19 cases, 1,946 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 217,849 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,969 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,946 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 13 are 597,986, while total recoveries stand at 577,234. The death toll now stands at 1,726.

Abu Dhabi on Sunday issued a revised Green List of destinations, removing two countries — UK and Tajikistan — in its latest update.

In a statement, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said passengers arriving from the Green List destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi. They will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Fully-vaccinated travellers from the GCC, including the UAE, can now travel to Switzerland quarantine-free, Khaleej Times learnt on Saturday.

Furthermore, those who have taken the European Medical Agency (EMA) and WHO emergency use approved vaccinations, including Sinopharm, can now travel to premier European destinations as well.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced it would restrict the annual Haj pilgrimage to its citizens and residents for the second year running, in response to the Covid pandemic.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised against the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.

Meanwhile, the global Covid-19 caseload has topped 176 million, while deaths surged to more than 3.8 million, according to the latest update on Sunday.