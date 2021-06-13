Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Abu Dhabi removes UK from Green List destinations

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 13, 2021

(Reuters)

Malta has been added to the updated list.


Abu Dhabi has issued the updated Green List of destinations, removing two countries -- UK and Tajikistan -- from the new list.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said passengers arriving from the Green List destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Authorities have added Malta to the updated list of destinations from which visitors will not have to quarantine.

However, the UK and Tajikistan, which have been on the Green List since April, were removed.

Currently, the UAE is on the UK's red list of destinations and passengers from here have to first quarantine in hotels.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the Green List will be regularly updated based on international developments.

Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community.

The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Below is the updated Green List as of June 13, 2021:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

USA

Uzbekistan

More information on the Green List can be found on www.visitabudhabi.com.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210422&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429724&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 