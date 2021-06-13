Abu Dhabi removes UK from Green List destinations

Malta has been added to the updated list.

Abu Dhabi has issued the updated Green List of destinations, removing two countries -- UK and Tajikistan -- from the new list.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said passengers arriving from the Green List destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Authorities have added Malta to the updated list of destinations from which visitors will not have to quarantine.

However, the UK and Tajikistan, which have been on the Green List since April, were removed.

Currently, the UAE is on the UK's red list of destinations and passengers from here have to first quarantine in hotels.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the Green List will be regularly updated based on international developments.

Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community.

The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Below is the updated Green List as of June 13, 2021:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

USA

Uzbekistan

More information on the Green List can be found on www.visitabudhabi.com.

