Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,942 Covid-19 cases, 1,918 recoveries, 6 deaths
Healthcare experts in the UAE hail new Covid treatment drug.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,942 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,918 recoveries and 6 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 253,007 additional tests.
The total number of cases in the country stand at 608,070 while total recoveries are 587,160. Death toll rises to 1,747.
>> Alhosn green pass use temporarily suspended in Abu Dhabi
>> Germany to reopen to vaccinated non-EU nationals
>> Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE
Healthcare experts in the UAE have hailed a new Covid-19 treatment drug received in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, stressing that it would be a great addition, especially in treating mild cases.
The world’s newest anti-viral treatment for Covid-19, Sotrovimab, is now available for treatment of certain categories Covid-19 patients in the UAE following a landmark agreement between the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the country’s leading group purchasing organisation (GPO) Rafed, and global innovative biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). With the arrival of the first shipment on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi became the first city globally to receive this drug.
Meanwhile, India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express operated its first international flight from the country with a fully vaccinated crew June 18 on the Delhi–Dubai sector.
