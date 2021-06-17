Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Germany to reopen to vaccinated non-EU nationals

AFP/Berlin
Filed on June 17, 2021
People outside the Central Mosque in Ehrenfeld suburb, Cologne, Germany. — Reuters

Beginning on June 25, vaccinated non-EU nationals may enter Germany for whatever reason, such as tourism or studying in a university


Germany will reopen its borders later this month to non-EU nationals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the government announced on Thursday.

Beginning on June 25, non-EU nationals may enter Germany for whatever reason, such as tourism or studying in a university, the interior ministry said.

Currently, only those with exceptional reasons are allowed into the country.

But travellers will have to have been completely vaccinated at least 14 days prior to their arrival with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Travellers from countries where the circulation of the coronavirus is rampant will be barred, however.

Germany has seen a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210523&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529620&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 