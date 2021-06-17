Covid-19: Germany to reopen to vaccinated non-EU nationals
Beginning on June 25, vaccinated non-EU nationals may enter Germany for whatever reason, such as tourism or studying in a university
Germany will reopen its borders later this month to non-EU nationals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the government announced on Thursday.
Beginning on June 25, non-EU nationals may enter Germany for whatever reason, such as tourism or studying in a university, the interior ministry said.
Currently, only those with exceptional reasons are allowed into the country.
But travellers will have to have been completely vaccinated at least 14 days prior to their arrival with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.
Travellers from countries where the circulation of the coronavirus is rampant will be barred, however.
Germany has seen a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
