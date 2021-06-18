India's first international flight with fully vaccinated crew takes off from Delhi to Dubai
The pilots and the cabin crew have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express operated the first international flight from the country with fully vaccinated crew on June 18 the on Delhi–Dubai sector.
The pilots and the cabin crew of IX 191, which took off from Delhi at 10:40 am, have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine. Capt. D R Gupta and Capt. Alok Kumar Nayak, captained the flight with cabin crew members Venkat Kella, Praveen Chandra, Pravin Chougle and Manisha Kamble. The same crew will operate the return flight IX 196, on Dubai–Jaipur–Delhi sector.
"We have vaccinated almost all eligible crew members and frontline staff not only to ensure their safety and health but also to make our passengers feel safe and reassured as they fly with us, " said the airline in a statement.
“As we operate the country's first international flight with fully-vaccinated crew, it may be recalled that it was Air India Express that operated India's first-ever Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight which touched down Indian soil on 7th May 2020 carrying passengers from Abu Dhabi. We are happy that now our teams are shielded with the protection of the vaccines,” the statement added.
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, higher temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack bid on Saudi's...
Coalition forces intercepted a booby-trapped drone sent by Houthi... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Timely intervention saves elderly woman from ...
The 75-year-old Emirati woman was taken to Tawam Hospital with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Yemeni officials praise UAE’s...
UAE dispatched 60,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine for... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai creating thousands of jobs,...
Event is expected to draw millions of visitors to Dubai. READ MORE
-
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE
Many in India have found themselves unable to return as planned due... READ MORE
-
Video: Pakistani YouTuber arrested for viral...
The social media star has over 300,000 subscribers on his channel and ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Space-as-a-service business model on the rise
The space environment is no longer the sole sanctuary of government... READ MORE